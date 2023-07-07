What Makes Soufflé Omelets So Unique?

The difference between a soufflé omelet and a French omelet lies in their slightly differing cooking techniques. When whipping up a soufflé omelet, it's essential to separate the egg yolks and whites and whisk them in different bowls before cooking them together to bring more air into them. This is crucial to achieve maximum puffiness.

The egg whites should be beaten until stiff peaks form. It's not enough to have soft peaks in the eggs as they need to be stiff enough to stand on their own. Whisking the eggs can be done with a hand mixer, but doing it by hand (although a workout!) can make it easier to spot when the eggs are beaten to the right stiffness. Although this extra step does take a bit of extra time (and sweat), it will result in springy, bouncy eggs.

Once the egg whites are stiff, a spatula should be used to fold them into the yolks. This will mix the egg components together without causing the egg whites to lose their fluffiness. By comparison, a French omelet doesn't require this step at all: you simply whisk both parts of the egg together to get a perfect omelet without worrying about making them puffy or aerated.