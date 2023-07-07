Cookie Crumbs Are An Easy Way To Totally Upgrade Store Bought Frozen Pie Crust

Pie crusts have long been the subject of heated debates over whether they should be homemade or purchased from the frozen section of the grocery store. Generally, the consensus is that if time isn't an issue, homemade pie crusts are better – they'll be flakier, more buttery, and more delicious.

Store-bought frozen pie crust can become dry and lack a desirable flaky texture because it usually doesn't contain real butter in its ingredients. Luckily, for times when it's not practical to spend more than an hour in the kitchen kneading and rolling a buttery pie crust, mouth-watering pies don't have to be off the table for after-dinner dessert. There's an easy way to upgrade store-bought frozen pie crust so that it's moist and delicious, and it involves the use of butter mixed with cookie crumbs.

Using cookie crumbs in a pie crust is a simple hack to elevate your pie's flavor and texture. There are different ways to make cookie crumb pie crust depending on one's preferences, but what they have in common is that they'll make dinner guests believe that the delicious apple or meat pie they're digging into has been made from scratch.