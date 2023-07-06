A Can Of Light Beer Is All You Need For This Chaotic Leftover Pizza Hack
For as long as there's been pizza, there's been the age-old question: what's the best way to reheat the leftovers? While some people are die-hard cold pizza lovers, a recent TikTok video introduced a new, surprising method for those people who choose to warm up their slices before scarfing them down. In the clip, a man is seen placing a slice of pizza into a pan, with the stovetop on high heat. Pretty standard stuff up to this point, until a truly unhinged hack emerges.
Next, the poster splashes in a few drops of low-carb Michelob Ultra (as he explains, low-carb is best since you're already eating carb-laden pizza) to the pan before covering it with a lid. The pizza is cooked for approximately five minutes, at which point the lid is removed. The bottom of the pizza is beautifully crispy, while the cheese is melted to perfection. While it appears that this pizza hack is effective, the video remains controversial, at least according to commenters.
What do people have to say about this boozy technique?
TikTok is the best place for sharing bizarre food opinions and cooking methods, as the commenters have been more than happy to offer their digital two cents. As for the low-carb beer pizza hack, a number of people have wondered if other beverages could substitute, with two brave souls pondering whether Diet Coke or Mountain Dew might also be effective. When one commenter asked whether the beer does anything to the flavor of the pizza, another responded that beer flavors and food are an unpleasant combination, describing it as "kinda disgusting."
@cibsandibus
This is the only way you should be eating your leftover pizza! #pizza #pizzalover #cookinghack #TikTokTaughtMe #TikTokPartner
There are also lots of consternated comments questioning why pizza needs to be heated up in the first place. "Cold is the only way," one TikToker has proclaimed, while another states, "Or just eat the pizza cold because it's superior..." Some people aren't as put off by the hack itself as by the state of the poster's stovetop, which features an alarming assortment of seemingly flammable items. "Bro get all that stuff off the stove!" writes one person, aghast at the lack of kitchen safety in the video. Fortunately, you can adopt the technique without taking on the harried state of the kitchen. You can also make this hack more wholesome by swapping beer for another beverage.
Will this pizza hack still work with other liquids?
If you're not a fan of beer or you're heating up pizza for kids, you may not be too wild about the use of light beer in this pizza hack. In this case, you can substitute another liquid instead, which will elicit the same great results as the use of light beer. Today shares a similar pizza technique that involves a nonstick skillet and water in lieu of beer. The water creates steam, which contributes to perfectly melted cheese over the entire slice.
Start by setting the stovetop to medium heat, then drop in your pizza slices. Cook for a few minutes, then add a tiny bit of water, basically just a couple drops, in a bare section of the skillet. Place a cover over the pan and adjust the temperature to low. In about a minute or so, your leftover slices will be reheated to perfection, banishing stale, soggy pizza for life.