A Can Of Light Beer Is All You Need For This Chaotic Leftover Pizza Hack

TikTok is the best place for sharing bizarre food opinions and cooking methods, as the commenters have been more than happy to offer their digital two cents. As for the low-carb beer pizza hack, a number of people have wondered if other beverages could substitute, with two brave souls pondering whether Diet Coke or Mountain Dew might also be effective. When one commenter asked whether the beer does anything to the flavor of the pizza, another responded that beer flavors and food are an unpleasant combination, describing it as "kinda disgusting."

There are also lots of consternated comments questioning why pizza needs to be heated up in the first place. "Cold is the only way," one TikToker has proclaimed, while another states, "Or just eat the pizza cold because it's superior..." Some people aren't as put off by the hack itself as by the state of the poster's stovetop, which features an alarming assortment of seemingly flammable items. "Bro get all that stuff off the stove!" writes one person, aghast at the lack of kitchen safety in the video. Fortunately, you can adopt the technique without taking on the harried state of the kitchen. You can also make this hack more wholesome by swapping beer for another beverage.