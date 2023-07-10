The Most Important Tips You Need To Avoid Soggy Potato Pancakes

Potato pancakes are a great way to elevate the humble spud if you're tired of conventional preparations like fries and mashed potatoes. The key to this tasty side dish is a crispy, crunchy outer texture, which perfectly accompanies the soft interior. If you find that your potato pancakes often come out too soggy, a lack of heat is the most likely culprit. Both the skillet and the oil you're frying your pancakes in must be the right temperature to ensure the best possible texture. To determine whether the temperature is right, add a few potato pieces to the oil and watch for the sizzle. As McCormick executive chef Hadar Cohen Aviram told First For Women, "The oil should be hot but not fuming."

By the same token, be mindful of how many pancakes you add to the hot skillet at the same time. Even if the temperature is hot enough, overloading the pan with potatoes will quickly reduce the heat and leave subsequent batches hopelessly soggy. Along with heat, the moisture content of your raw potatoes is another important crunch factor to consider.