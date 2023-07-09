Mint Sugar Is A Simple Way To Elevate Summer Fruits

Now that summer is firmly here, summer produce galore is spilling all over the farmer's market stands. A favorite way for many to enjoy the season is to get into beautiful summer fruits in every which way and permutation. It's much too warm to cook your fruits right now, so you can freeze excess summer fruit to do just this in colder months. To enjoy them in this moment though, just hang out at the kitchen sink, slowly savoring perfect cuts of fruit as their juices run down your arms. That said, sometimes you want a little pizzazz, a little zhuzh for your fruit — enter, mint sugar.

Mint sugar is exactly what it says on the tin, a combination of the two ingredients crushed together to create a flavored seasoning. To make it, start with a 1-to-1 volume ratio of fresh mint leaves to coarse sugar. You can pulse it in the food processor if making a large amount, or pound it in a mortar and pestle if making just for yourself. What you want is a relatively even mixture that can easily be sprinkled, so use your fingers and rub the mint into the sugar if needed. Once you get the mint sugar to the flavor balance you like, simply sprinkle it over your cut fruit to add a cooling zing. It's absolutely perfect on a hot summer day.