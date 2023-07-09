Mint Sugar Is A Simple Way To Elevate Summer Fruits
Now that summer is firmly here, summer produce galore is spilling all over the farmer's market stands. A favorite way for many to enjoy the season is to get into beautiful summer fruits in every which way and permutation. It's much too warm to cook your fruits right now, so you can freeze excess summer fruit to do just this in colder months. To enjoy them in this moment though, just hang out at the kitchen sink, slowly savoring perfect cuts of fruit as their juices run down your arms. That said, sometimes you want a little pizzazz, a little zhuzh for your fruit — enter, mint sugar.
Mint sugar is exactly what it says on the tin, a combination of the two ingredients crushed together to create a flavored seasoning. To make it, start with a 1-to-1 volume ratio of fresh mint leaves to coarse sugar. You can pulse it in the food processor if making a large amount, or pound it in a mortar and pestle if making just for yourself. What you want is a relatively even mixture that can easily be sprinkled, so use your fingers and rub the mint into the sugar if needed. Once you get the mint sugar to the flavor balance you like, simply sprinkle it over your cut fruit to add a cooling zing. It's absolutely perfect on a hot summer day.
How to make mint sugar
Remember, when making mint sugar, use a coarser grind of sugar so that the granules don't melt in the juices of the fresh mint leaves. This will give you a minty sugar syrup instead, which is not a bad idea, but not what you want for this purpose!
Let the initial mixture of crushed mint and sugar dry under a fan. Break up any clumps every 20 minutes or so until fairly dry to the touch — about an hour. Let the flavors sit and mingle for two to three days before using. It will keep in the fridge for about a week, or until the mint starts to brown. Taste a bit of the mint sugar before you use it to make sure. If it tastes sour or has a slimy texture, discard it and start a new batch.
Mint sugar works best on fruit that may not be fully ripe, or fruits that have a definite tangy note. Think of strawberries that are just a little tart, or slices of mango in any stage of ripeness. The added sugar helps heighten the natural sweetness of the fruit, and the mint cools and brightens the flavors so it's not too cloying.
Going beyond mint
If you've already made a batch of mint sugar and found that you've made a little too much, here's a plethora of suggestions on what else you can use it for. Try it in place of syrup as a creative pancake topping or on some simple classic waffles. Sub them in for the vanilla sugar when making sugar doughnuts, or grind the mint sugar finely to coat warm beignets.
You can even steer away from food altogether and use mint sugar for your drinks. How about mint sugar instead of plain sugar to rim the glasses of your cocktails? Try it too in some Moroccan mint iced tea to amp up the mintiness, or stirred into one of the best lemonades of all time.
Want to go beyond mint sugar? Try making sugars with other herbs! Basil sugar is delicious with watermelon slices (think of a watermelon caprese salad and you've got the right idea). Rosemary works a treat with strawberries, and thyme goes surprisingly well with cherries. Cilantro sugar on mangoes transports you straight to the tropics. You've got a whole summer and beyond to try out herb sugars. Happy experimenting!