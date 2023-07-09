The Forgotten 7Up Spin-Off That Was Discontinued Far Too Soon

As some people's soda of sick days home from school and childhood classroom games, 7Up has a big nostalgia factor. While today, 7Up may seem like a standard soda, its past is full of little-known 7Up facts and interesting discontinued flavors. One discontinued flavor that 90s kids might remember is dnL which was released in 2002 and taken off the shelves in 2006.

According to Snack History, dnL was originally released to help 7Up compete with other big-name brands that were adding new and fun flavors to their lineups –- like Coca-Cola and Vanilla Coke. DnL was meant to be a fun mixup of a popular classic. In fact, the name dnL is the word "7Up" turned upside down which puts the drink's slogan "turn your drink upside down" into a whole new perspective. As the official drink of the "Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers," dnL had a lot of marketing power behind it but somehow still couldn't manage to get enough customers. So what happened?