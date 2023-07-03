Hershey's Swoops Were Discontinued Far Too Soon

Despite not selling well when it was released, many people today have fond memories of this interesting snack and its catchy "Swoops! There it is" jingle (a play on the Tag Team song "Whoomp! (There it is)." In fact, some candy fans on Twitter have called for Hershey's to bring Swoops back. One user even went on to tweet "I was obsessed with the Swoops chocolate chips as a kid and now that I have adult money I would buy them again". So, if Swoops did come back would they finally be a success?

It seems that Hershey's doesn't think so. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, a representative from Hershey's said "It's always great to see the love and enthusiasm for our products, but at this time there are no immediate plans for Swoops to return". Furthermore, with the more health-focused market of today that has caused even candy companies to cut back on sugar and calories, it doesn't seem like high-calorie Swoops would sell well with customers not actively driving down memory lane. So, it sounds like Swoops will have to continue existing only in nostalgic corners of the internet along with all the other snacks we wish would make a comeback.