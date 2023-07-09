Grilled Watermelon Burgers May Seem Unconventional, But Hear Us Out

Watermelon is the trusty, refreshing fruit that keeps us cool through hot days. Consuming watermelons has many benefits; offering plenty of nutrients, controlling blood pressure, and providing a much-needed hydration boost. While they are usually considered an ingredient firmly on the sweet side of the food cosmos, popping them on the grill with a little salt and olive oil can transform them into a juicy burger patty.

Perhaps you think this is some belated April Fools? It most certainly is not. You may associate grilling fruit with a delightful taste, caramelized by the grill into a sticky and sugary treat. While accentuating watermelon's sweetness is not too difficult, it can also be transformed into a delicious savory patty that's perfect in a burger. Grilling watermelon turns the fruit's texture less soft, adding solidity. Some even find it comparable to tuna steaks. It might be unconventional, but once you have the right ingredients to balance out the sweetness with salt, you'll see how much of a winner this one is. Especially with vegan or plant-based audiences!