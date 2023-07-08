Olive Garden Doesn't Mess Around When It Comes To Food Safety

While food quality is a major factor in having an enjoyable dining experience, food safety is even more important. Fortunately for fans of Olive Garden and its version of Italian comfort food, the chain prioritizes safety in the kitchen. During a Reddit AMA, a former staff member disclosed precisely how the restaurant ensures that its menu items remain fresh, flavorful, and safe for consumption.

The former employee claimed that Olive Garden is diligent about monitoring the safety of food. For instance, staff must record the temperatures of different foods to ensure they remain within a safe range to prevent bacterial growth. Staff members also take special care to avoid cross-contamination while sampling items to ensure their flavor quality. In this case, each separate component is sampled using clean spoons, which prevents certain ingredients from contaminating other food stuffs.

Keeping foods at improper temperature and being lax about cross-contamination are two serious lapses within dining establishments. By taking practical steps, Olive Garden is avoiding major contributors to foodborne illness, which can cause serious health issues for customers.