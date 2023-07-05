Poke Salad Is An Appalachian Staple That Can Be Dangerous To Eat

This, importantly, is not an instruction sheet for foraging, preparing, and eating poke salad. Any attempts to forage should always be done with an expert.

Pokeweed is typically harvested when the plants are young — generally under two feet tall — before there is any purple visible on the stems, leaves, or berries. The raw leaves get rinsed and boiled, then drained and squeezed, and then boiled again. This process is completed at least twice, but oftentimes people boil the leaves a third time. The poke leaves can then be sauteed like turnip greens, in lard or butter or bacon grease, and served like many other southern greens. They can be put into dishes other cooked greens go into, like quiche or a frittata. They're said to taste like turnip greens or spinach but with an aftertaste higher in minerality.

Though pokeweed isn't as much of a staple anymore, it certainly used to be — and with a resurgence in interest around foraging, it's coming back in certain niche circles. The Charlotte, North Carolina restaurant Heirloom, features wild-harvested poke on its menu every spring when it comes into season. Chef Clark Barlowe learned how to prepare poke from his maternal grandmother. The TikTok creator Alexis Nikole talks about the culinary history of poke salad, goes to bat for the plant, and repeatedly explains that poke is not a beginner-friendly forageable plant.