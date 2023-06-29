Where To Store Mangoes To Keep Them From Getting Slimy

Mangoes are always a great addition in the kitchen, whether enjoyed on their own, in a cocktail, or in a summer salad — but it's important to store mangoes the right way so that they're juicy instead of slimy. Let's face it: no one wants to bite into a mango that's oozing slime. Keeping mangoes at room temperature is usually recommended if they're still unripe. If they're left out on the kitchen counter for too long, however, they could end up becoming slimy as a result of being overripe.

Luckily, there are ways to store mangoes to prevent them from turning bad. The easiest one is to store them in the fridge if they've ripened but aren't quite ready to eat (or add to a delicious curry). Storing ripe mangoes in the fridge will not only keep the mangoes fresh but make them easier to cut into slices or cubes for cooking.

As executive chef Shamil Velazquez tells Food & Wine, "Mangoes, similar to okra, tend to have mucilage or 'slime' when they fall from the tree. Placing them in the fridge prevents some of that mucilage from forming."