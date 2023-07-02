Martha Stewart's Secret For Light Fluffy Fish Burgers

While you may know Martha Stewart for her well-rounded knowledge regarding all aspects of entertaining, gardening, and healthy living, she has also become renowned for her innovative recipes. Martha Stewart has a knack for taking simple ingredients and adjusting them ever so slightly to add her own unique element of flair to make her recipes truly distinct.

If you're a fan of fish burgers, you may want to give your usual salmon burger with dill cream cheese topping a rest and give Martha Stewart's signature fish burger recipe a try. Apart from using a different variety of fish other than salmon, the award-winning cook takes extra attention when handling her chosen pieces of hake or cod.

For perfectly tender burgers, Stewart recommends first cutting the hake by hand into small chunks and then chopping the raw sections into extra small pieces before mixing the fish together with the other ingredients. In finely cutting your fish with a knife, you maintain the structural integrity of the raw filets, leading to perfectly tender and flaky fish burgers each and every time. Apart from hand cutting, how else are Martha Stewart's fish burgers unique in comparison to other traditional fish burger recipes?