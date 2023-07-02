Why Frozen Spinach Is The Better Long-Lasting Pick Over Canned

Eating vegetables — canned, frozen, or fresh — is better than eating none at all. A study from Harvard Medical School recommends that the daily intake of fruits and vegetables per day is five portions. Squeezing in these five can be difficult; life is busy. Alongside this, fresh produce spoils, and using it up before it goes bad can be challenging. Turning to canned or frozen vegetables is a great alternative to reduce waste and still get our daily intake, and spinach is a versatile leafy green preserved in various ways to make life easier. But which of its forms is most nutritious in how it's preserved?

Frozen spinach is the saving grace. Its frozen form allows it to last longer than fresh and remain more colorful and nutritious than canned. While canned spinach will undoubtedly last through the apocalypse, frozen spinach has a shorter shelf life but remains closer to the taste and nutrients provided in fresh spinach. Overall, this unquestionably makes it the better long-lasting pick — especially if you're looking to get in one of your five helpings a day.