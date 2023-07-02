Costco's Dole Whip Left Shoppers With Nothing But Disappointment

While there are typically long lines at Disney's theme parks to ride attractions like Space Mountain and Jungle Cruise, a cup of Dole Whip also draws a fair share of attention from parkgoers.

The soft serve frozen pineapple-flavored dessert is a fan-favorite that was once only exclusive at Disney theme parks. Fans of Dole Whip no longer need a Disneyland ticket to get the popular dessert. Dole Packaged Foods recently announced Dole Whip will be making its way to grocery stores. Costco shoppers have spotted the coveted frozen treat during their grocery run. Though Dole Whip is raved and sought out at Disney theme parks, the at-home version was met with a lackluster response by many Costco shoppers.

In a Reddit thread, many users shared in the comments their excitement about getting their hands on the Dole Whip. However, those who have tried it expressed disappointment about the texture and taste. "I didn't think they were that great honestly," one person commented. "The taste and texture were way off."