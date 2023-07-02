Costco's Dole Whip Left Shoppers With Nothing But Disappointment
While there are typically long lines at Disney's theme parks to ride attractions like Space Mountain and Jungle Cruise, a cup of Dole Whip also draws a fair share of attention from parkgoers.
The soft serve frozen pineapple-flavored dessert is a fan-favorite that was once only exclusive at Disney theme parks. Fans of Dole Whip no longer need a Disneyland ticket to get the popular dessert. Dole Packaged Foods recently announced Dole Whip will be making its way to grocery stores. Costco shoppers have spotted the coveted frozen treat during their grocery run. Though Dole Whip is raved and sought out at Disney theme parks, the at-home version was met with a lackluster response by many Costco shoppers.
In a Reddit thread, many users shared in the comments their excitement about getting their hands on the Dole Whip. However, those who have tried it expressed disappointment about the texture and taste. "I didn't think they were that great honestly," one person commented. "The taste and texture were way off."
Store version not as magical as Disney's for some
A 8-cup pack of Dole Whip is being sold for $10.99, according to an Instagram account. Dole Whip are available in three different flavors — pineapple, mango, and strawberry — though it seems the pineapple Dole Whip is the only flavor available at Costco at the moment.
One of the biggest complaints is that the in-store Dole Whip doesn't taste exactly like the Dole Whip sold at Disney theme parks. "I bought this the other day and was so disappointed," one person commented. "It tastes mostly like coconut."
"Do not buy this expecting it to taste like a Disneyland dole whip," one person commented in a Reddit thread. "This is made with a coconut milk/cream and it way overpowers the pineapple. And no matter how long you thaw it for the texture will never be the same."
Just like the one available at Disney theme parks, the Dole Whip sold at Costco is dairy-free and made with pineapple puree, coconut cream, honey, and other ingredients. In 2020, Disney released a recipe for its iconic Dole Whip with vastly different ingredients: Vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple chunks (this recipe is not vegan).
Make your own Dole Whip
Disappointed with Costco's Dole Whip? No need to shell out even more dough for a Disney park ticket as you can make a Dole Whip dupe in the comfort of your home. With Disney unveiling a Dole Whip recipe, you can easily replicate the coveted frozen dessert. For a more accurate version, swap out vanilla ice cream for a dairy-free vanilla ice cream. Or you can try adding coconut cream for an even more tropical flavor and vibe. If you don't have vegan ice cream or coconut cream, try using oat milk instead.
If you can't get enough of pineapple creaminess, try sipping a Dole Whip dupe at Starbucks. Order a blended Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refresher topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam. Whether you prefer the in-store version or your own homemade Dole Whip, now you can have a small piece of the "Happiest Place On Earth" right at home.