Can You Really Hatch A Chick From Trader Joe's Eggs?

Eggs are classic kitchen staples, something everyone has hanging around somewhere in their fridge. But they're also the only kitchen staple that contains something that could have been a living, breathing organism: Flour and sugar were never going to get up and walk around. So does that mean the eggs you have on hand could turn into a fully functional chicken?

Strangely, multiple people have attempted to definitively answer this question recently on TikTok. A kindergarten teacher in California and a mom somewhere else in America both recently claimed to have hatched chickens from eggs they bought at Trader Joe's. The teacher, Alice Bowie, decided to do it as an experiment while incubating eggs for her class, while the mom, Rachel Dornik, seems to have just done it for fun.

But despite the video evidence, are the two telling the truth? Can you actually hatch chickens from commercial eggs? Turns out, the answer is a little more complicated than simply "yes" or "no."