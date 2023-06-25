The Simple Hack That Brings New Use To Canning Tongs

If you've ever grown your own vegetables then you know that at some point during harvest time you'll be faced with a unique problem: eating all the stuff you've grown before it goes bad. There's only so much zucchini you can leave anonymously on your neighbor's porch, so you've got to get creative. If you have a lot of produce to process, whether it's your own or you just went overboard at the farmer's market, canning is a great way to save your fruits and veggies to enjoy after the growing season is over, plus you'll cut down on food waste and save some money too. As an added bonus, once you have all the tools, you can use your canning tongs for more than just grabbing Mason jars. If you like to make crème brûlée, flan, or pot du crème — or anything else that cooks in a water bath — canning tongs are perfect for moving them around while they're hot.

Canning tongs are jar-shaped utensils that are coated with high-heat rubber or silicone and are designed specifically for lifting and lowering canning jars in and out of boiling water. Because they have a round shape that's designed for jars, they happen to also be perfect for lifting up round-shaped dishes like ramekins.