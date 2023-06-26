The Way You Cut Your Cheese Is Vital To Preventing Clumps In Your Pasta

Cheese and pasta go together like, well, cheese and pasta. No matter what kind of delicious pasta you're having, whether it's homemade or at a restaurant, few of us will turn down a bit of freshly grated parmesan on top. And that's to not even mention the number of pasta recipes that call for cheese — most typically in sauce — well beyond that regular go-to.

But unless you're slicing your cheese the right way before it goes into or on top of your pasta, there is a very good chance that you aren't getting that rich, velvety texture that makes it such a perfect compliment to your linguine, your tortellini, your penne, rigatoni, or farfalle. Most of us know what this looks like, and what it feels like in the mouth: a lump of unmelted or semi-melted cheese in the middle of what otherwise might be a smooth, creamy bite.

This has to do with the science of how cheese melts. This isn't altogether unlike the way most solids become liquids, ice being the most obvious example. Generally, the more surface level is exposed, the quicker it will melt. Think of the way a spread-out pile of snow will melt more quickly than a firmly packed bucket of the stuff, then think of it as cheese, and you'll get the picture. Generally, the smaller and thinner the cheese, the quicker it will melt.