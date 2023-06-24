Aldi's Spreadable Cheese Wedges Are A Total Laughing Cow Copycat
While it may have gotten a bad rap as an unhealthy food during the fat-is-bad era of the '90s and early aughts, there are actually plenty of reasons you should eat more cheese, including that it contains healthy fats and nutrients that are an important part of a balanced diet. Also, it's delicious and makes (almost) everything taste better. The only problem with cheese is that it can be expensive, and with the ever-increasing price of groceries, it can add up fast. The good news is that a lot of stores, like Aldi, make delicious generic versions of some of your favorites.
One great example of this is the Happy Farms Spreadable Cheese Wedges, which are basically a generic copycat of the cheese wedges from Laughing Cow, a brand you might recognize by its iconic red cow mascot. While both are convenient, low-calorie snacks, the Happy Farms wedges can ring in for as low as $2.99 while Laughing Cow costs around $3.46. Still, their similarities are impossible to ignore.
What's the difference?
Now you may be thinking, besides the price, what else separates the two spreadable wedge brands? The answer is not much. Both brands package their creamy spreadable cheese in convenient little triangles which are sold as eight single servings perfect for spreading on your favorite cracker, bread, or raw vegetables.
The cheeses are also similar in calories with Happy Farms' wedges being slightly higher at 50 calories per piece compared to Laughing Cow's 45 for the original flavor. If you are looking for an even lower-calorie option, both brands offer a pepper jack spreadable wedge. Laughing Cow's spicy jack wedges are 25 calories per serving while Happy Farms' are 35 each.
The main difference between these two spreadable cheese wedges seems to be the available flavors, and even then, there's some overlap. Currently, Happy Farms offers Original, Creamy Pepper Jack, and Creamy Garlic & Herb flavors at Aldi, while Laughing Cow also comes in Garlic & Herb, as well as Light, Aged White Cheddar, Creamy Asiago, and Aged Cheddar Bacon.
What to do with all that cheese?
So, while the two cheese brands offer slightly different products, they are close enough to be used interchangeably in recipes. If you are concerned about price, then Happy Farms is the best choice. If you are more worried about calories, the slightly lower-calorie Laughing Cow wedges are the way to go.
Now that you are equipped with this spreadable cheese wedge knowledge, how are you going to use it? Spreadable cheese wedges are perfect for on-the-go snacks during a busy day and also make great party food for a special occasion, like New Year's Eve or the Superbowl. The convenient sectioning of the cheese into smaller single-serving pieces makes it versatile and sharable.
If you're looking for snack ideas, you can use Laughing Cow or Happy Farms to spice up the traditional cheese on crackers into something more creative and fun. Try topping your crackers with a layer of creamy Original spread and strawberries, or pairing the Garlic & Herb spread with prosciutto-wrapped asparagus. You can also add the spreadable cheese to your favorite grilled cheese sandwich recipe or macaroni and cheese for an ultra-creamy experience.