Aldi's Spreadable Cheese Wedges Are A Total Laughing Cow Copycat

While it may have gotten a bad rap as an unhealthy food during the fat-is-bad era of the '90s and early aughts, there are actually plenty of reasons you should eat more cheese, including that it contains healthy fats and nutrients that are an important part of a balanced diet. Also, it's delicious and makes (almost) everything taste better. The only problem with cheese is that it can be expensive, and with the ever-increasing price of groceries, it can add up fast. The good news is that a lot of stores, like Aldi, make delicious generic versions of some of your favorites.

One great example of this is the Happy Farms Spreadable Cheese Wedges, which are basically a generic copycat of the cheese wedges from Laughing Cow, a brand you might recognize by its iconic red cow mascot. While both are convenient, low-calorie snacks, the Happy Farms wedges can ring in for as low as $2.99 while Laughing Cow costs around $3.46. Still, their similarities are impossible to ignore.