Ben & Jerry's Discontinued Tennessee Mud Flavor Had A Short Run

While we're not ones to be picky about ice cream, everyone has a favorite brand. For us, Ben & Jerry's ranks among the top. Why? For one, the ice cream giant has a long and enticing lineup of flavors. (What could be more decadent than a brownie batter core?) Combined with its unique branding and high sustainability goals – it's all part of the package that makes Ben & Jerry's a favorite for fans all over.

While the company certainly thrives in many categories, proven by the soaring sales of some of its most popular ice cream flavors like Half Baked, not every mission is a success. One such setback was the discontinuation of its Tennessee Mud flavor. Never heard of it? Well, that's because it wasn't around for very long.

The Tennessee Mud flavor was a coffee-based ice cream blend infused with Jack Daniels and Amaretto — with some slivered almonds thrown in for crunch. While some fans enjoyed the flavor and happily indulged, it didn't quite get the momentum Ben & Jerry's was hoping for. The unique flavor only saw the light of day for less than a year from 1988 to 1989. It's a sad tale, but Tennessee Mud isn't alone in the Ben & Jerry's ice cream afterlife. The company has experimented with quite a few flavor combinations in its history — and not all of them have been winners.