We Now Have A Meatball Made Out Of Genuine Mammoth Meat

Vow, an Australian artificial meat company, has found a way to create what can technically be described as mammoth meatballs. Vow found that it could use myoglobin, the mammalian protein that gives uncooked steak its trademark blood-red hue, as the platform for a clever bit of genetic engineering. A preexisting wooly mammoth genome was completed by borrowing from the sequence of the wooly mammoth's modern equivalent, the African elephant. This essentially Ice Age gene sequence was then fused with a sheep cell, which would become the 400-gram ball of mammoth meat. However, due to the unknown nature of this ancient protein, the scientists involved in the experiment have stated that it isn't fit for human consumption.

Unlike dinosaurs, which have been reduced to the bone after millions of years, the wooly mammoth, a species whose existence coincided with that of humankind, can still be found, perfectly preserved, in the Arctic freeze. This is why Vow had a wooly mammoth genome sequence to work with.

There are plenty of reasons why you wouldn't want to eat ancient meat, not least of which is the fact that actual long-frozen mammoth meat would be an essentially inedible goo. A popular urban legend suggests that the New York City Explorers Club ate a wooly mammoth for dinner in the 1950s, but it was, in fact, a sea turtle that the club tucked into.