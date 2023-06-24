The Antigua Black Pineapple Is Said To Be The Sweetest In The World

While pineapple is pretty commonly found in fruit salads, upside-down cakes, or adorning the rim of a pina colada, the acidity of the fruit can sometimes be a little much. Pineapples contain the anti-inflammatory enzyme bromelain, which breaks down protein — including the flesh on the inside of your mouth, according to Dole.

If you love the taste of pineapple, but you want to avoid too much of that acidic feeling, there is one specific variety you should seek out: The Antigua Black pineapple. The tropical fruit has a higher sugar content than other pineapple varieties and is even said to be the sweetest kind of pineapple in the world. Its soft and juicy flesh is also lower in acidity, so you won't have to worry about any unpleasant mouth feelings while you snack on some slices of the sweet fruit.

Though this variety's sweetness is what really sets it apart from other pineapples, there are also a few other differences between the Antigua Black and more standard varieties.