Are Irish Trash Can Cocktails Actually From Ireland?
If you find yourself in a bar on St. Patrick's Day, you may see quite a few people sipping on some vibrantly colored cocktails with an energy drink can sticking out of the top. This drink is called the Irish Trash Can, and it's often enjoyed on the Irish holiday. Despite the drink's name and the day it's typically enjoyed, it may not have any association with Ireland at all.
Irish Trash Can cocktails probably weren't invented on the Emerald Isle. In fact, the drink's name is likely just in reference to the bright green color of the drink. Each beverage contains an ounce of blue curacao, and when topped off with Red Bull, the yellow energy drink mixes in to create a bright green cocktail.
While the drink's origins are pretty unclear, it's safe to say Ireland had no hand in it. Regardless of where the drink was first made, its association with the country has been cemented because of its color alone.
Why is the color associated with Ireland?
One rumor is that the cocktail first found popularity in the United States after allegedly being invented by George Devlin — a New York bartender with Irish roots. Another theory suggests that college students may have created the cocktail by combining a few different spirits into one glass.
The color green became associated with Ireland several times throughout history, thanks to flags used during political changes and revolutionary ideas. And through the years, the hue remained relevant — it even makes up one-third of the country's flag today. The tradition of wearing green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day began in the 1800s when Irish immigrants showed their pride for their home country.
Green-colored drinks — like the Grasshopper or the Irish Appletini — are now often enjoyed in bars for the holiday. Some even dye beer green. So it makes sense that the Irish Trash Can would be lumped in with these beverages in celebration.
How do you make an Irish Trash Can?
Though the Irish Trash Can may not have been invented in the country that it's named for, it can still make for a fun party drink. To make the cocktail at home, you'll need to grab a can of your go-to energy drink and a few different spirits.
An Irish Trash Can consists of 1 ounce each of vodka, gin, rum, triple sec, and blue curacao. Add ½ ounce of peach schnapps, and combine everything into one glass. Then, crack open a can of your energy drink of choice — Red Bull or Mountain Dew are both popular options.
As you pour the energy drink, leave the entire can upside down inside the glass. The added yellow-hued beverage will turn the cocktail green, and the can sticking out will provide a trash can-like visual. Just use a tall glass so the can doesn't fall out.
Though the Irish Trash Can cocktail may not have originated in Ireland, it certainly makes for a festively colored drink to celebrate an Irish holiday.