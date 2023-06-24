Are Irish Trash Can Cocktails Actually From Ireland?

If you find yourself in a bar on St. Patrick's Day, you may see quite a few people sipping on some vibrantly colored cocktails with an energy drink can sticking out of the top. This drink is called the Irish Trash Can, and it's often enjoyed on the Irish holiday. Despite the drink's name and the day it's typically enjoyed, it may not have any association with Ireland at all.

Irish Trash Can cocktails probably weren't invented on the Emerald Isle. In fact, the drink's name is likely just in reference to the bright green color of the drink. Each beverage contains an ounce of blue curacao, and when topped off with Red Bull, the yellow energy drink mixes in to create a bright green cocktail.

While the drink's origins are pretty unclear, it's safe to say Ireland had no hand in it. Regardless of where the drink was first made, its association with the country has been cemented because of its color alone.