Why You Should Avoid Making Perfectly Shaped, Identical Burgers

As the old saying goes, you eat with your eyes first, which means you want your recipes to look as good as they taste. When grilling out, this often means creating burger patties that are the same size and shape, which will ensure that your guests all receive a uniform amount of food. However, there's a downside to making perfectly identical burger patties, particularly regarding the quality of the finished meal.

Fat is what gives ground beef its amazing flavor in burgers and working ground beef too much can have a poor impact on the fat content of the finished burger. In addition to depleting the inherent juices and causing the meat to dry out, overworking can also diminish the flavor. That's why it's best to use a scale to measure portions of ground beef, then lightly form each portion into patties without worrying about the shape being precisely the same from burger to burger. Employing the right technique is also crucial to ensure the best possible outcome.