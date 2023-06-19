It May Be Time To Bid Farewell To The Salad Bar

Life at the grocery store is largely returning to normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person shopping has increased compared to the height of the pandemic, according to Winsight Grocery Business, and the White House says grocery inflation is slowing down. Not everything is business as usual at the supermarket, though. Self-service salad bars that were shut down due to concerns about spreading the virus may not be coming back to stores.

By mid-2021, it was clear salad bars had stopped pulling in the interest they once had pre-pandemic, according to CNN Business — despite the fact they were once a major draw. With more people working from home, as well as shopping for groceries online, retailers couldn't always sell the products in the salad bar fast enough to make them feasible. Concerns also mounted about what's safe to eat, due to heightened awareness of how germs spread, which kept people away from scooping up raw veggies at the store. So, the "new normal" meant that grocery stores either drastically scaled back the size of in-store salad bars, moving more toward pre-packaged items, or got rid of the salad bar altogether.

Over the next couple of years, these trends have continued, meaning it may be time to say goodbye to the salad bar forever.