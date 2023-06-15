Why Temperature Is A Crucial Factor When Making Whipped Cream

Nothing beats fresh whipped cream. Sure, spraying it from a can straight into your mouth is a blast, but whipping it yourself gives you a better product overall. Homemade whipped cream is thicker and creamier than the canned variety, which tends to melt into a flat puddle only a few minutes after spraying it. Canned whipped cream also contains a heap of artificial additives, and it tends to take on a metallic taste over time — a poor pairing for any dessert. Homemade whipped cream is also cheaper than its canned counterpart, giving it a leg up in almost every regard.

Of course, whipping cream yourself does take some extra time and effort, and if you don't do things properly, you can wind up with a mess. People have been whipping cream for centuries, but the challenge of achieving the perfect texture remains an obstacle for many of us. If you've been struggling to get perfect cloudy peaks when you make whipped cream, the problem may be simpler than you think. You could be doing the process correctly, just at the wrong temperature: It has to be below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. For fluffy whipped cream that holds its form, you need to literally chill out.