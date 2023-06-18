The Cracker Barrel Mini-Store Concept That Didn't Pan Out

Eating at Cracker Barrel is a little different than eating at any other restaurant. You sit in the dining room, there's a roaring fire in the fireplace near the wall, and the air is thick with the scent of freshly-made biscuits and fried chicken. The walls are covered in an eclectic collection of early twentieth-century knick-knacks and antiques, ranging from old portraits and antique farming equipment to vintage advertisements. This is all by design, of course, since Cracker Barrel's goal is to make you feel like you're sitting inside of a rustic, down-home country restaurant — even if where you are is a strip mall downtown.

In 1994, however, Cracker Barrel decided to do something a little different with how they ran its restaurants, debuting what would be known as the "Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Corner Market." Rather than build one Cracker Barrel that would be divided into the general store area and the dining area itself, Cracker Barrel decided to build a general store all on its own. By removing the dining area, there would be more room for merchandise and customer space, allowing more customers to purchase more products. Customers could still order food, of course (it wouldn't be Cracker Barrel without the down-home country cooking after all), but it was exclusively carry-out only.

Launched across several suburban areas across America, these "Corner Markets" would hopefully bring in a new era of business for Cracker Barrel. But what happened to them? Where did all of these corner markets go?