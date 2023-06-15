TikTok's 'Rat Snack' Trend Appeals To The Goblin In All Of Us

Despite their thoroughly unappetizing name, rat snacks have become one of the latest social media food trends to take over TikTok and other platforms. Everything deserves its 15 minutes of fame these days, but what on Earth is a rat snack anyway, and how did this kind of thing become popular?

Rat snacks are essentially the food equivalent of going "goblin mode." It's the weird midnight snack you hide from your loved ones because you think you're the only person who could ever enjoy it. It's a trend that allows social media influencers and common folk alike to realize they aren't the only ones who love to consume pickles covered in melted cheese or Goldfish mixed up into salsa, eaten with a spoon as if it were cereal.

These snacks allow people to capitalize on the weird things that make your stomach rumble in the night — in the form of relatable content. Much more than that, though, rat snacks are social media food trends coming full circle from their humble origins and blossoming into a wonderful, if less than aesthetically pleasing, butterfly.