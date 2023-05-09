A Japanese Design Company May Have Just Invented The Perfect Beer Can

If you thought beer can designs were perfected ages ago, you're in for a pleasant surprise. Sure, the modern aluminum can has been in use for decades now, after being invented by Ermal Fraze in Ohio in the '60s. And the basic can design has varied little since its initial invention. However, a Japanese design firm known for its tongue-in-cheek inventions has developed a smarter beer can designed to ensure a better pour.

As Dezeen reports, Nendo has been hard at work on a brand-new can to help beer lovers to achieve the "golden ratio," a beer-to-foam ratio of 7:3. While some people claim that minimal foam is best when it comes to beer, drinkers in Japan take a different approach. According to Nendo, achieving the perfect layer of foam protects beer from air exposure, which then preserves its "aroma, flavor, and carbonation."

To this end, the bright minds at Nendo developed a can that allows for the right amount of foam to protect the integrity of the brew splashing around underneath. While the design is decidedly simple, an impressive amount of ingenuity went into the process.