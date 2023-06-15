Chopin Launches New Flavor-Forward Rye Vodka

One of the ultimate brand names in vodka, Chopin, is bringing a new item to its curated lineup. The brand has always been focused on bringing flavor-forward vodkas to the market, but now it's going a step further with its Bartender's Choice rye vodka.

Most consumers know vodka as the flavorless, odorless liquor that mixes well in most cocktails without interfering with the flavors. People have even taken to TikTok proclaiming hacks that will eliminate the flavor of vodka entirely. Chopin has been working to change that perception since it was founded in 1993. Ordinarily, this is focused on its super-premium lineup of vodkas meant to be sipped straight to appreciate the subtleties of the spirit. However, its Bartender's Choice vodka is explicitly distilled to bring those subtleties into your favorite cocktail.

Like whiskey and tequila contribute unique flavors to their respective signature drinks, Bartender's Choice has been designed to do the same for vodka. It accomplishes this by raising the Alcohol By Volume (ABV) and boosting the flavor profile to prevent it from diluting in the final mix.