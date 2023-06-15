Chopin Launches New Flavor-Forward Rye Vodka
One of the ultimate brand names in vodka, Chopin, is bringing a new item to its curated lineup. The brand has always been focused on bringing flavor-forward vodkas to the market, but now it's going a step further with its Bartender's Choice rye vodka.
Most consumers know vodka as the flavorless, odorless liquor that mixes well in most cocktails without interfering with the flavors. People have even taken to TikTok proclaiming hacks that will eliminate the flavor of vodka entirely. Chopin has been working to change that perception since it was founded in 1993. Ordinarily, this is focused on its super-premium lineup of vodkas meant to be sipped straight to appreciate the subtleties of the spirit. However, its Bartender's Choice vodka is explicitly distilled to bring those subtleties into your favorite cocktail.
Like whiskey and tequila contribute unique flavors to their respective signature drinks, Bartender's Choice has been designed to do the same for vodka. It accomplishes this by raising the Alcohol By Volume (ABV) and boosting the flavor profile to prevent it from diluting in the final mix.
Bartender's Choice vodka is perfect for your favorite cocktail
Chopin says most vodkas are distilled to have an ABV of 40% (or 80 proof). Once mixed into a cocktail or chilled with ice, this percentage is diluted further, and much of vodka's flavors go along with it. However, Bartender's Choice is created with an ABV of 59.8%, just shy of the maximum allowed by U.S. law for vodka.
This boosted flavor profile will ensure that this vodka won't be hidden by mixers or easily diluted. That makes this product perfect for those who appreciate the bold flavor profile of rye vodka in their favorite vodka cocktails.
Chopin says that in the case of Bartender's Choice, those flavors include "...layers of piquant black pepper, mountain ash, and a hit of sloe berry as well as a long finish with bitter-sweet notes of almond, apricot, and raisin."
These flavors are all developed by Chopin's simple recipe of rye, water, and yeast that allow the flavors of the grain to come through more thoroughly.
Chopin says that the Bartender's Choice is the perfect bottle for both professional and home bartenders. It is available today at chopinvodka.com for a retail price of $34.99 and will soon make its way to liquor stores across the country.