Sour Patch Kids Is Debuting Fruity New Lemonade Flavors
It's time to pucker up and get ready to taste the newest addition to the Sour Patch Kids family. This summer, the iconic candy brand is launching Lemonade Fest, a collection of four mouthwatering, lemonade-inspired flavors that will deliver "a tangy tingle that will keep the summer vibe alive all year long," according to a brand press release.
Grace Howard, Brand Manager, Innovation at Mondelēz International, said of the new tart treats, "With Lemonade Fest, we've created a fun and refreshing candy that perfectly captures the ultimate essence of sour-then-sweet, in a way that only Sour Patch Kids can."
What can you expect out of each flavor? From classic lemonade to tangy and sweet Blue Raspberry Lemonade, zesty Cherry Lime Lemonade, and a sweet Strawberry Lemonade flavor, there's a variety for every candy lover to enjoy.
If your idea of a sweet summer sack involves biting into sour candies that make it feel like you're sipping on a refreshing glass of zesty and delightedly satisfying lemonade, Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest might be worth a try. These treats are now available in stores nationwide, so you can indulge in a refreshing burst of sour citrus lemonade candies wherever you go this summer.
Participate in a refreshing summer sweepstakes
What's better than refreshing ice-cold lemonade on a hot summer day? Winning a prize pack and a summer getaway, of course!
To celebrate the launch of its new lemonade flavors, Sour Patch Kids invites you to join in the fun of Lemonade Fest by sharing your "sour summer stories" on TikTok. Starting on May 29, the brand is calling on all Sour Patch Kids fans to post a TikTok video detailing a less-than-sweet summer experience, whether it be an embarrassing tan line or getting some sour candies stuck in your braces. Whatever it is, Sour Patch Kids wants to hear about it.
When sharing videos, use the hashtag #SPKMakesLemonade and tag @therealourpatchkids in the caption while also adding #Sweepstakes as a text overlay to ensure your entry is submitted correctly. The sweepstakes ends on August 29.
What can you win for sharing your sour stories? Sweet goods. According to the official sweepstakes rules, 100 contestants can win the SPK Lemonade Fest prize pack, which includes twelve 8 oz. packs of Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest plus other summer goodies, like a bucket hat and a soft cooler. One lucky winner will have a chance to win a round-trip vacation to Miami, too. Talk about turning a sour situation into a sweet treat.