Sour Patch Kids Is Debuting Fruity New Lemonade Flavors

It's time to pucker up and get ready to taste the newest addition to the Sour Patch Kids family. This summer, the iconic candy brand is launching Lemonade Fest, a collection of four mouthwatering, lemonade-inspired flavors that will deliver "a tangy tingle that will keep the summer vibe alive all year long," according to a brand press release.

Grace Howard, Brand Manager, Innovation at Mondelēz International, said of the new tart treats, "With Lemonade Fest, we've created a fun and refreshing candy that perfectly captures the ultimate essence of sour-then-sweet, in a way that only Sour Patch Kids can."

What can you expect out of each flavor? From classic lemonade to tangy and sweet Blue Raspberry Lemonade, zesty Cherry Lime Lemonade, and a sweet Strawberry Lemonade flavor, there's a variety for every candy lover to enjoy.

If your idea of a sweet summer sack involves biting into sour candies that make it feel like you're sipping on a refreshing glass of zesty and delightedly satisfying lemonade, Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest might be worth a try. These treats are now available in stores nationwide, so you can indulge in a refreshing burst of sour citrus lemonade candies wherever you go this summer.