Here's How Long To Soak Cashews For The Perfect Vegan Cheese Sauce

For cheese-loving consumers trying to minimize dairy intake, the high cost and sometimes forgettable flavor of even the best vegan cheese brands cause many to turn to a homemade version instead. There's more than one way to make vegan cheese dip from scratch, but one of the most popular methods uses cashews as the foundation. Cashews can create a rich, creamy base, as long as they're soaked first.

Yet, incorrectly soaked cashews can result in an unpleasant texture that's gritty and coarse. Ideally, you'll soak your cashews overnight for at least 6 to 8 hours before using them in a vegan cheese recipe. However, you can get away with a shorter soak time if your water temperature is right.

Actually, you can still make a delicious cashew-based condiment even if you skip the soaking. This sweet ginger cashew butter, for example, doesn't even require the soaking step since the very lengthy spin in the food processor pulverizes the pieces to paste. But to achieve the creamiest texture possible (while minimizing wear and tear on your kitchen appliances), invest the extra few hours — or minutes — hydrating these guys first.