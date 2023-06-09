Warm Potato Salad Is An Easy Spin On The Summer Classic

If you have a slew of cookouts to attend this summer, there's a strong chance you'll see a creamy homemade potato salad or two among the buffets of hot dogs, casseroles, and fun summer desserts. Most foodies are aware of how traditional potato salad is prepared: cooked potatoes, optional hard-boiled eggs, fresh chopped veggies like onion and celery, and a cream-based dressing consisting primarily of mayonnaise and mustard all mixed together to create one chilled summer side dish. Chances are most of you have enjoyed your past portions of potato salad nice and cold, yet how many of you have purposely enjoyed your potato salad warm?

When referring to warm potato salad, we're not talking about the forgotten kind that spent too much time in the sun. As it turns out, you can purposely make warm potato salad, and not only is it easy to make, but doing so may just be the unexpected twist your summer meals need. Surprisingly, there are many ways to make warm potato salad. You can keep things simple by heating up your traditional recipe in the oven or microwave, or you can get creative and follow a new recipe that calls for a designated amount of cook time. Before we get into why paying attention to your potatoes' internal temperature is important, let's get into the specifics of how to make your very own warm potato salad at home.