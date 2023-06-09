The Simple Reason Farfalle Pasta Got Its 'Butterfly' Nickname

Farfalle (pronounced fahr-fah-ley) is a culinary Rorschach test of sorts. What shape do you see if you are presented with a plate of farfalle pasta, with its pinched center and fanned pleats? Both a butterfly and a bow tie are common answers and both can be correct. The name "farfalle" comes from the Italian word for butterflies and it does indeed resemble a butterfly with its wings spread open. But in our modern world with formal dress codes, it also resembles a bow tie, hence its nickname of bow tie pasta.

Farfalle originated in the Lombardia and Emilia-Romagna regions of Northern Italy in the 1500s, back when Italians seemingly named pasta shapes based on their resemblance to living things. Vermicelli translates to little worms and lumache translates to snails, so it is understandable why people would name farfalle pasta after a beautiful insect.

Farfalle is typically made with all-purpose flour, a bit of semolina flour, egg, and a bit of olive oil, but not all the shapes are identical. The small ones are called farfalline and the larger ones are called farfallone. There are even varieties with ridges called farfalle rigate.