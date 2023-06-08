The Spicy Ingredient That Gives Mule Cocktails Their Name

While popular cocktails like Old Cubans and Cosmopolitans are familiar to most, their backstories might be elusive to even the most frequent drinkers of the beverages. Take the Moscow mule, for example. Many of us know this drink is composed of a healthy combination of spiced ginger flavor, vodka, and a slice of lime for garnish. But what does this simple mixture have to do with either Moscow or mules? Well, the story behind the name of this cocktail is more straightforward than you think.

The Moscow aspect of a Moscow mule came about thanks to America's association of vodka with Russia. (Yes, the Moscow mule originated in America, not Russia). Some people also call the Moscow mule a vodka buck since most vodka in the U.S. does not actually come from Russia.

As to how the term mule came to be, it's alleged that the name comes from the very first drinkers of the cocktail who agreed that the ginger beer from the drink packed a strong kick — much like that of a mule. Unlike other more straightforward mixers, such as ginger ales and cranberry juices, ginger beer has the potential to mask any type of spirit thanks to its extremely pungent smell and taste. It's spicy, sweet, and just as strong as the most emphatic kicks from a mule.