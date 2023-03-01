A Fan-Favorite KFC Menu Item Is Returning After Nearly A Decade
Whether it's chicken tenders, drumsticks, thighs, or breasts, KFC has quite a diverse menu of fried chicken products — and it's darn good at what it does. But for as popular as the colonel's 11 herbs and spices are, there's one menu item that's particularly outrageous.
In a March 1 press release, KFC announced that its infamous "Double Down" sandwich will return on March 6. What separates the Double Down from other chicken sandwiches is that it substitutes the usual buns for two "Extra-Crispy" filets, with bacon and cheese between them. Yes, you read that right: this sandwich uses fried chicken instead of bread.
While some reviewers of the sandwich found it too much to take seriously — David Cho of The Awl summarized his 2010 review by stating "Should you eat this? Probably not" — the Double Down remains an intriguing fan-favorite. The sandwich won't be rereleased until March 6, but fans can actually try it a little earlier.
KFC is offering the 'Double Down Drop' to lucky fans
KFC understands that the Double Down is something that has to be tasted to be believed. When you're offering a sandwich that's literally just chicken, cheese, and bacon, you're going to have some people who are very willing to try it. That's why KFC is offering "super fans" of the Double Down a chance to get it a day earlier than the rest.
By visiting the "Double Down Drop" website, which will launch on March 2, customers will be able to enter for a chance to "pre-order" a Double Down sandwich on March 5, one day before the official release. Once the Double Down is officially released on March 6, it will only be available for four weeks, according to KFC's press release.
The 2022 return isn't the Double Down's first comeback, either. KFC also brought the sandwich back in 2014, to much fanfare. (The Double Down also returned to KFC Italy in 2021.) KFC's Philippines locations have also offered a similar product to the Double Down sandwich. Back in 2015, the chain sold the "Double Down Dog," a hot dog topped with ketchup and mustard and slipped inside a "bun" made up of a folded fried chicken patty.