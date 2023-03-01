A Fan-Favorite KFC Menu Item Is Returning After Nearly A Decade

Whether it's chicken tenders, drumsticks, thighs, or breasts, KFC has quite a diverse menu of fried chicken products — and it's darn good at what it does. But for as popular as the colonel's 11 herbs and spices are, there's one menu item that's particularly outrageous.

In a March 1 press release, KFC announced that its infamous "Double Down" sandwich will return on March 6. What separates the Double Down from other chicken sandwiches is that it substitutes the usual buns for two "Extra-Crispy" filets, with bacon and cheese between them. Yes, you read that right: this sandwich uses fried chicken instead of bread.

While some reviewers of the sandwich found it too much to take seriously — David Cho of The Awl summarized his 2010 review by stating "Should you eat this? Probably not" — the Double Down remains an intriguing fan-favorite. The sandwich won't be rereleased until March 6, but fans can actually try it a little earlier.