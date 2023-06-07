The 13 Best Canned Mushroom Brands You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fungi has been getting a bad rap since "The Last Of Us" came out. But it's useful to remember that not all fungi are the enemy. These organisms exist in every grocery store across the land as the humble mushroom, the eminently versatile vegetable that provides flavor and texture to an endless amount of meals. But while fresh mushrooms are easy to find, there are occasions when you just won't have the energy to drive to the store, or you're caught short right before you're about to make a recipe featuring them. And that's when canned mushrooms come to the rescue.

Canned mushrooms can be a little derided, but they're a fabulous substitute for the fresh kind. Thanks to their fleshy texture, they maintain their shape and flavor very well when preserved. Additionally, they remain just as nutritious as fresh mushrooms in many cases and are a valuable source of B vitamins, minerals like selenium and copper, and phosphorus, all of which are vital for maintaining good health, according to WebMD. And thankfully, good canned mushroom brands aren't in short supply. There are loads of canned mushrooms that are worth spending money on, and we put them all together right here, so you can pick your new favorite.