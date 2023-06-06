Pure Leaf Is Celebrating National Iced Tea Day By Giving Away Real Diamonds

If you prefer to look your best while staying cool and hydrated in the summer heat, you'll be glad to know that Pure Leaf is "putting the ice in National Iced Tea Day" this year. The brand is giving customers the chance to win real half-carat diamond earrings (plus bottles of Pure Leaf iced tea) through a social media sweepstakes, which will run from June 9 through June 10.

"We know our fans value the finer things in life so we couldn't think of a better way to give them what they crave than by surprising and delighting them with the iciest, most unexpected pairing this National Iced Tea Day," said Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership rep Julie Raheja-Perera in a press release.

Pure Leaf fans in Georgia (the "sweet tea capital of America," according to the brand) are at an even higher advantage than the 25 lucky customers who will be picked at random through Instagram Stories. The classy, pun-heavy giveaway is also launching an "Ice-d Out" vending machine in Atlanta, Georgia, which will be stocked with diamond earrings and iced tea while supplies last. Luckily, you don't need to read tea leaves to decipher where to find the transient jewelry-and-tea depository — and how to enter to win remotely.