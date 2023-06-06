Cheez-It Is Welcoming Road Trip Season With Its Very Own Highway Rest Stop

The long-awaited road trip season is upon us, and snack lovers nationwide have a new destination to add to their itineraries: the Cheez-It Stop in Joshua Tree, California. But this isn't your average rest stop. The Cheez-It Stop offers a cheesy, snack-filled experience that includes the world's first and only Cheez-It pump — because who can resist having a stream of Cheez-Its pumped into their car before hitting the road?

"We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. to fuel up throughout their adventures," said Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It, in a June 5 press release.

Located along the scenic Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, the roadside pit stop is about 75 miles east of Riverside, about 128 miles east of Los Angeles, and just under 150 miles northeast of San Diego. Whether you're a long-time devotee of Cheez-Its or just taking a break from the long hours on the road, the Cheez-It Stop is perfect for anyone looking to satisfy their snack cravings and refuel as they journey toward their next destination.