Cheez-It Is Welcoming Road Trip Season With Its Very Own Highway Rest Stop
The long-awaited road trip season is upon us, and snack lovers nationwide have a new destination to add to their itineraries: the Cheez-It Stop in Joshua Tree, California. But this isn't your average rest stop. The Cheez-It Stop offers a cheesy, snack-filled experience that includes the world's first and only Cheez-It pump — because who can resist having a stream of Cheez-Its pumped into their car before hitting the road?
"We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. to fuel up throughout their adventures," said Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It, in a June 5 press release.
Located along the scenic Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, the roadside pit stop is about 75 miles east of Riverside, about 128 miles east of Los Angeles, and just under 150 miles northeast of San Diego. Whether you're a long-time devotee of Cheez-Its or just taking a break from the long hours on the road, the Cheez-It Stop is perfect for anyone looking to satisfy their snack cravings and refuel as they journey toward their next destination.
What to expect at the Cheez-It Stop
It's not enough to pass by this iconic pit stop as you cruise down Twentynine Palms Highway. You're going to want to take time to step inside into a world where road trips meet a retro roadside haven of, as the Kellogg Company describes it in the press release, "absurdly cheesy mementos."
The inside of the Joshua Tree-based Cheez-It Stop is a place where Cheez-It fans can indulge in their love of all things "cheezy." Whether you're looking for hard-to-find Cheez-It flavors or simply want to peruse the "Instagram-worthy aisles stocked with road trip essentials like nostalgic Cheez-It Stop collectibles [and] exclusive cheezy merch," this nostalgic pit stop has it all — including the chance to be served by a man in a Cheez-It red gas station coverall. From postcards and t-shirts to duffle bags, shot glasses, and sunglasses, all of the snack cracker brand's souvenirs in the store are for sale.
Salivating at the thought of seeing the Cheez-It pump funnel bags of Cheez-Its into your backseat? This ultimate, cheesy oasis is only open for one week, from June 5 through June 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST daily.