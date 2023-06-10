14 Foods, Drinks, And Restaurants Turning 200 In 2023

The Daily Meal has already saluted foods and drinks that are celebrating their 100th birthday in 2023, restaurants that opened for business in 1923, and even those rare ones that opened 150 years ago and are still going strong today. Let's go even further back in time and give thanks to those in the food and drink world that have endured for 200 years, continuing to fill bellies and raise a smile.

In the history books, 1823 doesn't exactly leap off of its own page: Pope Leo XII was elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church, Simón Bolívar became the President of Peru, the Monroe Doctrine was introduced, and the sport of rugby may (or may not) have got off and running in that year. You'd have to stretch to even find a famous birthday that year, unless one is a big fan of naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace or perhaps Abdülmecid I, Sultan of the Ottoman Empire.

Instead, let's remember 1823 for the humble beginnings of some beloved food and drink discoveries, brands, companies, and even an Irish bar that made it to see its bicentennial of existence. These include indulgent favorites of Queen Elizabeth II, whisky products distilled in the northern part of her kingdom, sake makers in Japan, an exquisite Polish vodka, and the first seedlings of grapefruit to be planted in the United States. So let's raise a glass, perhaps a Pimm's Cup or a spot of tea, and say cheers to 14 foods, drinks, and restaurants turning 200 in 2023.