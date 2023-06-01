Trader Joe's Discontinued A Popular Hummus Flavor, And Fans Aren't Pleased

Shoppers at Trader Joe's are passionate about their favorite products, which can easily lead to heartbreak when the store makes changes. This is definitely the case with the chain's wildly popular cilantro jalapeño hummus, which has been officially discontinued, according to The U.S. Sun. The wholesome snack has apparently been missing from stores for several months, and a search of the Trader Joe's website returns equally dismal results, with zero hits for cilantro jalapeño hummus (though shoppers can find solace in other spicy novelties, including jalapeño limeade and strawberry and jalapeño crisps). As you can imagine, this has left many typically dip-happy TJ's customers distraught.

It's easy to see why fans of the chain become so obsessed with its products. Per the Product FAQs page on the Trader Joe's website, the store has strict standards about what it includes in its private label line. Shoppers can rest assured that the store carefully samples and tests all products in an effort to ensure that customers will be satisfied. This judicious selection process is a large part of why the chain is so appealing. However, it also means that shoppers are bound to be disappointed when a beloved product no longer makes the cut.