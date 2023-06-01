Trader Joe's Discontinued A Popular Hummus Flavor, And Fans Aren't Pleased
Shoppers at Trader Joe's are passionate about their favorite products, which can easily lead to heartbreak when the store makes changes. This is definitely the case with the chain's wildly popular cilantro jalapeño hummus, which has been officially discontinued, according to The U.S. Sun. The wholesome snack has apparently been missing from stores for several months, and a search of the Trader Joe's website returns equally dismal results, with zero hits for cilantro jalapeño hummus (though shoppers can find solace in other spicy novelties, including jalapeño limeade and strawberry and jalapeño crisps). As you can imagine, this has left many typically dip-happy TJ's customers distraught.
It's easy to see why fans of the chain become so obsessed with its products. Per the Product FAQs page on the Trader Joe's website, the store has strict standards about what it includes in its private label line. Shoppers can rest assured that the store carefully samples and tests all products in an effort to ensure that customers will be satisfied. This judicious selection process is a large part of why the chain is so appealing. However, it also means that shoppers are bound to be disappointed when a beloved product no longer makes the cut.
Trader Joe's shoppers air their frustrations on social media
They say that social media brings people together, but it's also the perfect place to commiserate with likeminded individuals when a grocery store discontinues your favorite snack food. A post on Twitter remarked on the absence of cilantro jalapeño hummus, stating, "it's the only hummus I like and I'm very sad. I went to two Trader Joe's and didn't see it." Another fan tweeted, "Why tf would Trader Joe's discontinue their cilantro & jalapeño hummus." And if the spicy tweet doesn't make the poster's true feelings clear, the accompanying GIF featuring Squidward's angry twitching eye leaves no room for interpretation.
Tempers are also flaring on Reddit, with one user claiming, "My heart is broken," after receiving verification from Trader Joe's that the product is really discontinued. A commenter sadly replied, "It's basically the only reason I ever go there," a sentiment that was mirrored by quite a few people in the thread. Another commenter aimed to soothe the shared heartbreak by recommending a comparable hummus from Sprouts Farmers Market, a grocery store with products similar to Trader Joe's. However, it remains to be seen if this product can truly satiate fans of the TJ's cilantro jalapeño hummus.