Ferrero Just Announced More Kinder Chocolate Is On Its Way To The US
Ferrero is an iconic company in the chocolate world. It's best known for those delicious little gold-wrapped Rochers and Nutella, but the company also owns the Kinder line (yes, of Kinder Egg fame). Kinder Bueno bars have built a following over the last few years, and they're about to be joined by another of the company's chocolate bars.
In a May 22 press release, Ferrero announced that its line of Kinder Chocolate will make its official debut this summer. The chocolate is a classic on European shelves, but this marks the first time it will be widely available in stores stateside. Kinder Chocolate is described as a "milk chocolate bar with a creamy, milky filling."
Like its cousin, Kinder Bueno, this candy bar offers a balance of chocolate and a tasty filling. The candy bar was originally crafted to be enjoyed by children but is popular with adults as well.
Kinder has established a fan base in America
Kinder started in Italy, but Ferrero has made huge inroads in the American market in recent years. The company first debuted the Kinder Joy egg in 2017 before expanding to include Kinder Bueno in 2019.
The chocolates are popular — Ferrero has seen more than $500 million in sales since bringing its line to the United States. The company anticipates that the Kinder Chocolate will continue to grow revenue for the brand.
Whether you've tried Kinder Chocolate overseas or are looking forward to a new experience, you'll be able to get your hands on the candy soon. The creamy chocolate bars will debut in U.S. stores this August and will be offered in both full-sized bars and bags of individually-wrapped miniatures. If previous releases by Ferrero are any indicator, Kinder Chocolate is sure to become a fan favorite in no time at all.