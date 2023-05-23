Ferrero Just Announced More Kinder Chocolate Is On Its Way To The US

Ferrero is an iconic company in the chocolate world. It's best known for those delicious little gold-wrapped Rochers and Nutella, but the company also owns the Kinder line (yes, of Kinder Egg fame). Kinder Bueno bars have built a following over the last few years, and they're about to be joined by another of the company's chocolate bars.

In a May 22 press release, Ferrero announced that its line of Kinder Chocolate will make its official debut this summer. The chocolate is a classic on European shelves, but this marks the first time it will be widely available in stores stateside. Kinder Chocolate is described as a "milk chocolate bar with a creamy, milky filling."

Like its cousin, Kinder Bueno, this candy bar offers a balance of chocolate and a tasty filling. The candy bar was originally crafted to be enjoyed by children but is popular with adults as well.