Nearly Half A Million Waffle Irons Are Being Recalled. Here's Why

If you're planning to try some of TikTok's ingenious waffle maker hacks this weekend, make sure your waffle iron isn't a part of a safety recall. There have been several safety recalls affecting food so far in 2023, but this one may put a dent in your breakfast plans. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on May 18 that Empower Brands' PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizers are being recalled due to a burn risk.

The recall includes the five-inch PowerXL Model ESWM02 and seven-inch Model ESWM03, around 456,000 units in total. If you own a PowerXL waffle iron but aren't sure if your unit is affected, check the tag attached to the power cord of your iron for the model number and date code.

According to the CPSC, "Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers." There have been 44 reports of incidents, including 34 burn injuries, with three requiring medical attention.