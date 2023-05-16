Buying Raw Milk Is Now Legal In Iowa, But There's A Catch

While there are many types of milk on the shelf, Iowans have another bottle that can be purchased at select locations. At the store, dairy milk is pasteurized, meaning the liquid has been heated in order to remove potentially harmful bacteria. Raw milk has not gone through that process. Recently, Iowa passed a bill allowing limited sales of raw milk to consumers as of July 1. Signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds, the legislation allows farms to offer direct-to-consumer raw milk sales. It does not permit sales at farmers' markets, grocery stores, or other off-farm options. In addition, the containers of raw milk must provide consumption warning labels.

The legislation was opposed by both the Iowa State Dairy Association and Iowa Dairy Foods Association, per Iowa Public Radio. Although the participating farms would have to submit to farm testing, the organizations believe that the potential health harm outweighs the benefits. The side effects from drinking raw milk come from ingesting bacteria including Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, which are causes of food-borne illness. Specifically, the opposition believes that the raw milk regulation is more lenient than the safety oversight on other dairy manufacturers. Even though there is a limited seven-day selling window, some organizations worry that the potential public health risk should not be taken lightly. Although everyone is encouraged to do their own due diligence, some Iowans will be traveling to the farm to purchase that bottle of raw milk in the near future.