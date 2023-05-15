Is Chick-Fil-A Open On Memorial Day 2023?
Always taking place on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day happens to fall on May 29 this year. And because it's traditionally considered to be the start of the summer season, many people celebrate the holiday with a backyard gathering featuring chargrilled meats, veggies, and other goodies. Not everyone will get to partake in such festivities, though, or even be interested in cooking. Instead, some may prefer to mark the occasion with grub from their favorite fast-food restaurant. In that case, you can rest easy knowing that Chick-fil-A is an option during this patriotic event.
Along with its menu of chicken sandwiches and sides like mac and cheese, Chick-fil-A is also known for being closed on Sundays. The Sunday-closure is based on founder S. Truett Cathy's philosophy that staff should have a day to practice their religious beliefs or rest. This adherence to Sunday-closure might naturally lead a person to believe the chain is closed at other times throughout the year, as well. That's not the case on Memorial Day, though, so feel free to visit the chain on that holiday.
Yes, Chick-fil-A is open on Memorial Day
Holiday schedules can vary quite a bit from restaurant to restaurant. However, many fast-food joints are open on Memorial Day, and you can rest assured Chick-fil-A is one of those establishments that will be open and serving customers this Memorial Day. That means you, your family, and your friends can all enjoy its tasty chicken selections in lieu of cooking out, which can spare you lots of hassle while also ensuring you get to enjoy a delicious meal.
In fact, the chain is open during its regular hours for many holidays, including Fourth of July, another big summertime holiday. On the other hand, Chick-fil-A is closed on some of the biggest major holidays. That means chicken-craving patrons must look elsewhere for sustenance on Christmas and Thanksgiving. What about Labor Day, though — is Chick-fil-A open during the unofficial end of the summer season?
Chick-fil-A is also open on Labor Day
Labor Day takes place on the first Monday of September, which means that it will take place on September 4 this year. As a public holiday on the state level, all state government buildings and facilities are closed on Labor Day. When it comes to businesses, that can vary, but with Chick-fil-A, the short answer is that the establishment is indeed open on Labor Day, too.
In past years, most Chick-fil-A restaurants have been open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on this holiday. However, you should contact your local Chick-fil-A to check their specific hours of operation. Some establishments may open a little earlier, while others may close a little later. Keep in mind that Chick-fil-A's normal hours of operation are usually from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fortunately, the helpful team members at Chick-fil-A are willing to provide updates to customers regarding hours of operation on special occasions.