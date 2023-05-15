Is Chick-Fil-A Open On Memorial Day 2023?

Always taking place on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day happens to fall on May 29 this year. And because it's traditionally considered to be the start of the summer season, many people celebrate the holiday with a backyard gathering featuring chargrilled meats, veggies, and other goodies. Not everyone will get to partake in such festivities, though, or even be interested in cooking. Instead, some may prefer to mark the occasion with grub from their favorite fast-food restaurant. In that case, you can rest easy knowing that Chick-fil-A is an option during this patriotic event.

Along with its menu of chicken sandwiches and sides like mac and cheese, Chick-fil-A is also known for being closed on Sundays. The Sunday-closure is based on founder S. Truett Cathy's philosophy that staff should have a day to practice their religious beliefs or rest. This adherence to Sunday-closure might naturally lead a person to believe the chain is closed at other times throughout the year, as well. That's not the case on Memorial Day, though, so feel free to visit the chain on that holiday.