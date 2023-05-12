Starbucks' New Bumblebee Cake Pop Is Causing Quite The Buzz

While Starbucks is best known for its wide selection of customizable coffee beverages, the chain also offers quite a few baked goods to satisfy customers with a sweet tooth. Their cake pops are particularly sought-after, as these delightful treats offer the perfect sugar fix in a bite-sized package. They also come in many cute designs, including a variety of whimsical animal characters. The latest buzz-worthy addition to the chain's cake pop selection is equally adorable, albeit a little confusing if you ask Starbucks' customers.

While they're now a beloved staple at the coffee shop chain, cake pops weren't always on the menu. This item was added in 2011 as part of the brand's petites category, according to Fast Casual. Petites were intended to be a way for customers to enjoy a snack that offered reduced sugar and calories due to their small size. They can also be altered according to the holiday or season to entice customers with fun promotions. Because summer means big fat bumblebees bouncing from flower to flower, it stands to reason that the chain would honor these ecologically important critters with their very own cake pop. However, there seems to be a disparity between the name of the new cake pops and their appearance.