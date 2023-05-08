A Couple Just Got Married At White Castle For An Unexpectedly Wholesome Reason

The perfect marriage ceremony location tends to reflect the couple. From a destination wedding on the beach to a special family locale steeped in tradition, that happily ever after moment tends to have special meaning. For Jamie West and Drew Schmitt, their medieval-inspired matrimonial moment was at a castle — a White Castle.

Members of the Cravers Hall of Fame, West and Schmitt pledge their devotion to each other and to White Castle in front of family and friends during the recent ceremony. Although weddings at quick service restaurants, grocery stores, and other unique locales are not necessarily unheard of, West's poignant connection to White Castle goes far deeper than the love of a Crave Case.

In an interview with People, West shared that White Castle restaurants offered an open door when she was unhoused during her youth. "White Castle was the only place that no matter where I was, if I saw it, I knew it was safe," she said. "I knew they'd feed me. I knew they'd have water. I knew I could use the bathroom. I never once got turned away." Although that spirit of generosity might not be written into the restaurant brand's mission statement, the conscious choice to show empathy, kindness, and compassion had a profound impact on West. While this couple might never stop believing in the unselfishness of others, their pledge to crave together is forever tied to the open doors of a White Castle.