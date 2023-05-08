A Couple Just Got Married At White Castle For An Unexpectedly Wholesome Reason
The perfect marriage ceremony location tends to reflect the couple. From a destination wedding on the beach to a special family locale steeped in tradition, that happily ever after moment tends to have special meaning. For Jamie West and Drew Schmitt, their medieval-inspired matrimonial moment was at a castle — a White Castle.
Members of the Cravers Hall of Fame, West and Schmitt pledge their devotion to each other and to White Castle in front of family and friends during the recent ceremony. Although weddings at quick service restaurants, grocery stores, and other unique locales are not necessarily unheard of, West's poignant connection to White Castle goes far deeper than the love of a Crave Case.
In an interview with People, West shared that White Castle restaurants offered an open door when she was unhoused during her youth. "White Castle was the only place that no matter where I was, if I saw it, I knew it was safe," she said. "I knew they'd feed me. I knew they'd have water. I knew I could use the bathroom. I never once got turned away." Although that spirit of generosity might not be written into the restaurant brand's mission statement, the conscious choice to show empathy, kindness, and compassion had a profound impact on West. While this couple might never stop believing in the unselfishness of others, their pledge to crave together is forever tied to the open doors of a White Castle.
White Castle puts charitable efforts front and center
The generosity of spirit that endeared White Castle to Jamie West and Drew Schmitt appears to be more than just a single story. Through the Castle Shares program, the company has committed to community involvement beyond serving its classic sliders within restaurants. Taking inspiration from founder Billy Ingram's position that the company should both invest in the future and give back to local communities, White Castle has donated millions of dollars to national and local charities.
In addition to the corporate charity piece, White Castle understands that empowering team members to make a difference is vital. West personally understood the impact of those individuals' altruistic actions. She asserted in her People interview that other unhoused children may have benefited from team members' generosity. While a corporation may be able to donate dollars, it's the team members who can have a direct impact on the local community. Whether it's a clean restroom to use, a glass of water to drink, or just an open spot at the table, the concept that "the crave is a powerful thing" may not be limited to that iconic slider. Maybe the White Castle secret ingredient that makes those small hamburgers so crave-worthy is the hospitality being served beyond the food on the menu.