In A Bizarre Case Of Littering, Hundreds Of Pounds Of Pasta Were Dumped In The New Jersey Woods

The township of Old Bridge, New Jersey, has a trash problem. Nina Jochnowitz, a community leader and former Old Bridge town council candidate, told The New York Times that residents often reach out to her in the hope that she can help convince the Department of Public Works to do something about the bags of garbage languishing outside their homes. Old Bridge is also the only town in Middlesex County that doesn't collect bulk waste, including furniture and construction debris.

With nowhere else to dispose of their hefty junk, some residents have taken to dumping couches and other unmanaged waste items along Iresick Brook, a stream in a residential area. On April 26, an Old Bridge resident informed Jochnowitz that "a pile of pasta" had joined the woodland trash party. But it wasn't just a pile. According to Jochnowitz, there were nearly 500 pounds of carb carnage stretching "literally 25 feet."

Town gossip ran amok. One resident called this bizarre case of littering the "Great Pasta-gate of 2023." Here's what we know.