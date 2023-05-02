Lobos 1707 And Old El Paso Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With A Tequila And Taco Kit Giveaway
Cinco de Mayo commemorates an important milestone in Mexican history, but the holiday is beloved by people all over the world. It's synonymous with lively festivities and typically features authentic Mexican dishes paired with tequila-based beverages. Accordingly, Tasting Table is sharing in the celebration with its readers by teaming up with indy spirits maker Lobos 1707 and Tex-Mex grocery staple Old El Paso.
In order to do this, Lobos 1707 and Old El Paso hope to "build a bigger table." How, you might ask? By encouraging revelers from all cultures and backgrounds to partake in the spirit of Cinco de Mayo at an epic party — complete with live entertainment and other fare — set to take place at Oasis Wynwood, located in Miami.
And it doesn't stop there — in conjunction with both Lobos 1707 and Old El Paso, Tasting Table will be giving away a taco and tequila kit to ensure your own Cinco de Mayo celebration is a huge hit with guests.
How to participate in Tasting Table's exclusive giveaway
Per the terms of the giveaway, ten lucky winners will receive a bottle of Lobos 1707's Joven tequila, which is blended with sherry and aged in Pedro Ximenez wine barrels to infuse it with a rich and memorable flavor. And because tequila should be enjoyed in style, of course, winners will also receive a Lobos 1707 x Old El Paso cocktail shaker and two rocks glasses.
As for dinner, Old El Paso will provide six hard and six soft tortillas, taco sauce, taco seasoning, and recipe cards to help develop your Cinco de Mayo menu, along with the aforementioned goodies.
Considering the kit itself, which is packaged in an attractive wooden box, would retail for $250 if available in stores, it's fair to argue that it's an unbelievable bargain for any potential winner. If you'd like to try your luck, simply follow Tasting Table, Mashed, and Daily Meal on Twitter, and retweet this Tasting Table post:
🚨GIVEAWAY TIME! We're giving away 🔟 Taco & Tequila kits to 🔟 lucky winners. All you have to do is follow @TastingTable, @thedailymeal, and @MashedHQ, and RT this tweet for a chance to win (more details below). @oldelpaso @Lobos1707 @kingjames pic.twitter.com/1ZAmdVh4JX
— Tasting Table (@TastingTable) May 2, 2023
The contest begins at 10 a.m. ET on May 2 and runs until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 5. Participants must be based in the U.S. and be at least 25 years of age. You'll also need to present a valid photo I.D. to verify your age before receiving the kit.
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and Tasting Table.