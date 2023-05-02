Lobos 1707 And Old El Paso Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With A Tequila And Taco Kit Giveaway

Cinco de Mayo commemorates an important milestone in Mexican history, but the holiday is beloved by people all over the world. It's synonymous with lively festivities and typically features authentic Mexican dishes paired with tequila-based beverages. Accordingly, Tasting Table is sharing in the celebration with its readers by teaming up with indy spirits maker Lobos 1707 and Tex-Mex grocery staple Old El Paso.

In order to do this, Lobos 1707 and Old El Paso hope to "build a bigger table." How, you might ask? By encouraging revelers from all cultures and backgrounds to partake in the spirit of Cinco de Mayo at an epic party — complete with live entertainment and other fare — set to take place at Oasis Wynwood, located in Miami.

And it doesn't stop there — in conjunction with both Lobos 1707 and Old El Paso, Tasting Table will be giving away a taco and tequila kit to ensure your own Cinco de Mayo celebration is a huge hit with guests.