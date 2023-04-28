Wawa Revamps Late-Night Snacking With Three New Signature Cheeseburgers

Wawa is debuting three new additions to its fledgling burger lineup. The Fast Food Post reports that the beloved convenience store chain has added a spicy cherry pepper relish, French onion, and all-American cheeseburgers to its evening dinner menu. The three new offerings will be available at all Wawa locations starting April 28, though all burger options are only available after 4 p.m. These additions will become a part of the chain's current burger lineup,which features a pulled pork burger, nacho burger, Southwest burger, and barbecue bacon burger.

For those who don't know much about Wawa, it's a gas station, convenience store, and restaurant combination that was founded in Eastern Pennsylvania and now has more than 600 locations across the east coast. The brand is well-known for its friendly rivalry with regional competitors Sheetz and Rutter's, as well as its annual Hoagiefest week.

Wawa is known for offering one of America's best hoagies but has also added burgers and fries to its lineup back in February 2021. Now that fans know what to expect from a Wawa burger, the brand is spicing things up.