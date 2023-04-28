Wawa Revamps Late-Night Snacking With Three New Signature Cheeseburgers
Wawa is debuting three new additions to its fledgling burger lineup. The Fast Food Post reports that the beloved convenience store chain has added a spicy cherry pepper relish, French onion, and all-American cheeseburgers to its evening dinner menu. The three new offerings will be available at all Wawa locations starting April 28, though all burger options are only available after 4 p.m. These additions will become a part of the chain's current burger lineup,which features a pulled pork burger, nacho burger, Southwest burger, and barbecue bacon burger.
For those who don't know much about Wawa, it's a gas station, convenience store, and restaurant combination that was founded in Eastern Pennsylvania and now has more than 600 locations across the east coast. The brand is well-known for its friendly rivalry with regional competitors Sheetz and Rutter's, as well as its annual Hoagiefest week.
Wawa is known for offering one of America's best hoagies but has also added burgers and fries to its lineup back in February 2021. Now that fans know what to expect from a Wawa burger, the brand is spicing things up.
New flavors from Wawa
Wawa is best known for customized ordering options made through its touch screens. The three new burgers, however, will give fans some curated options to choose from. They're sure to have fans excited to get a taste (and make anyone else wish Wawa was a national chain).
Wawa's burgers are made with 1/3 pound Angus beef burgers that are available with single or double patties. The spicy cherry pepper relish burger features white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and the eponymous cherry pepper relish; the French onion burger has Swiss cheese with caramelized onions, and a flavorful garlic aioli spread. Finally, the all-American burger features white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. All three come served on toasted, buttery brioche buns.
There are some pricing variations between different Wawa locations, but single-patty cheeseburgers usually cost about $9.79, while a double will run you $11.29.