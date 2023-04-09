Here's Where To Find The Biggest Texas Roadhouse In The World

Everything's bigger in Texas! And if there's one place that strives to live up to those words, it's bound to be Texas Roadhouse.

Although Texas Roadhouse's roots aren't actually in the Lone Star State, instead having first opened in Indiana in 1993, this popular American steakhouse still boldly advertises itself as being a little slice of Texas in your backyard. Indeed, everything about Texas Roadhouse is built on the idea that since it's themed after Texas, everything about it must be big and bold. Restaurant Business Online tells us that, as of late 2022, Texas Roadhouse estimated it would soon have over 900 locations in nearly a decade, putting it ahead of other competitors in the restaurant industry. Even the food that is served in the restaurants is meant to harken towards "bigger is better." In May 2022, for example, an Arizona-based Texas Roadhouse broke its own record by serving up a 140-ounce rib-eye steak to a lucky family as part of a retirement celebration.

While Texas Roadhouse may talk a big game and serve up a big steak, it would seem that the only thing left to showcase is the size of their restaurants. To truly be "big," wouldn't Texas Roadhouse need to have a pretty big restaurant to serve up its big dinners? Texas Roadhouse has thought of that, too, building its largest location yet in the state of (you guessed it) Texas.