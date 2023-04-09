Here's Where To Find The Biggest Texas Roadhouse In The World
Everything's bigger in Texas! And if there's one place that strives to live up to those words, it's bound to be Texas Roadhouse.
Although Texas Roadhouse's roots aren't actually in the Lone Star State, instead having first opened in Indiana in 1993, this popular American steakhouse still boldly advertises itself as being a little slice of Texas in your backyard. Indeed, everything about Texas Roadhouse is built on the idea that since it's themed after Texas, everything about it must be big and bold. Restaurant Business Online tells us that, as of late 2022, Texas Roadhouse estimated it would soon have over 900 locations in nearly a decade, putting it ahead of other competitors in the restaurant industry. Even the food that is served in the restaurants is meant to harken towards "bigger is better." In May 2022, for example, an Arizona-based Texas Roadhouse broke its own record by serving up a 140-ounce rib-eye steak to a lucky family as part of a retirement celebration.
While Texas Roadhouse may talk a big game and serve up a big steak, it would seem that the only thing left to showcase is the size of their restaurants. To truly be "big," wouldn't Texas Roadhouse need to have a pretty big restaurant to serve up its big dinners? Texas Roadhouse has thought of that, too, building its largest location yet in the state of (you guessed it) Texas.
Lubbock, Texas, will be home to the largest Texas Roadhouse.
If you ever visit Lubbock, Texas, you may come across a Texas Roadhouse — specifically, one at 6101 Slide Road. While this location may seem like the average Texas Roadhouse you might see in any major city, you'll be surprised to learn that this is actually the biggest Texas Roadhouse in the world.
According to Everything Lubbock, in August 2022, this Texas Roadhouse was planned to be 12,000 square feet. For comparison, Texas Roadhouse reports that many of its other locations measure between 6,700 and 7,500 square feet and can hold up to 291 guests. Unfortunately, the old Texas Roadhouse location in Lubbock was a victim of its own popularity. It was just too small for the enormous number of patrons who wanted to eat there, as Managing Partner Mike Smith explains to EverythingLubbock in a 2023 update.
"We kind of used it up," explains Smith. "We kind of ran out of space. We couldn't grow anymore. We're out of parking and out of grill space and out of seat space."
While the new Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock, Texas, is officially open and serving customers, its impressive 200-space parking lot and 20% more seating capability aren't the only things that make this location unique.
This Texas Roadhouse also boasts a drive-thru
If the concept of 12,000 square feet of pure Texas Roadhouse isn't enough to pique your interest, you may be surprised to learn that this particular location is not just the biggest in the world, but it also has a drive-thru.
While it's true that you don't think of drive-thrus when it comes to steakhouses, where you're encouraged to come in, sit down, and enjoy the outlaw country-themed splendor and steak for yourself, Texas Roadhouse has recently begun looking into this model of customer service. This was spurred on by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many dining rooms were either locked down or had very limited service. Several locations began to offer carry-out meals instead of regular dining room options to keep from closing. It would seem that, for the most part, Texas Roadhouse's approach to the drive-thru model was successful.
Texas Roadhouse has also explored another drive-thru-centric concept known as "Jaggers." According to Restaurant Business Online, following the stabilization of sales after the COVID-19 lockdowns, Texas Roadhouse planned to resume exploration of its Jaggers brand, an "off-shoot" that specializes in burgers and chicken sandwiches. Although no further plans to expand its drive-thru models have yet been mentioned, it seems that Texas Roadhouse wants a big foothold in both the dining and drive-thru market.